Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Multifunctional Administrative Building Constructed For Local Executive Bodies In Aghdam's Kangarli Village

President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Multifunctional Administrative Building Constructed For Local Executive Bodies In Aghdam's Kangarli Village


2025-05-10 08:05:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Kangarli village, Aghdam district, Azernews reorts.

The facility is designed to provide public services to residents from a single location. It includes a conference hall for hosting various events, as well as offices equipped to ensure the efficient operation of staff.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109531627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search