President Ilham Aliyev Examines Conditions At Club-Community Center In Aghdam's Kangarli Village

2025-05-10 08:05:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions at the club-community center in Kangarli village, Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

The two-story facility features designated rooms for dance and other hobby groups. Its hall is fully equipped to host events celebrating special occasions, as well as gatherings and meetings for young people.

