Azerbaijan's Embassy In Washington Commemorates 102Nd Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azernews reports that the event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the U.S.
In his opening address, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, highlighted the enduring influence of Heydar Aliyev's visionary leadership, which laid the foundation for Azerbaijan's statehood, stability, and development. He emphasized that the National Leader's ideas not only shaped the nation's future but also carry global relevance.
Ambassador Ibrahim noted that thanks to Heydar Aliyev's strategic vision, Azerbaijan has grown into a strong, resilient, and progressive country. He added that this legacy continues to be successfully upheld under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, with the country steadily advancing on the path of development.
The ambassador also reflected on Heydar Aliyev's deep commitment to youth and education, recalling his efforts to support talented students and invest in the next generation.
As part of the commemoration, participants laid flowers at the statue of Heydar Aliyev located on the embassy grounds, honoring his memory.
The event featured video presentations that highlighted the National Leader's contributions to youth policy, state-building, and diplomacy. A photo exhibition also showcased key moments from Heydar Aliyev's career, including his official visits and working engagements in the United States.
