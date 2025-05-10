Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nursery-Kindergarten Inaugurated In Aghdam's Kangarli Village

Nursery-Kindergarten Inaugurated In Aghdam's Kangarli Village


2025-05-10 08:05:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a nursery-kindergarten in the village of Kangarli, Azernews reports.

The President was informed that the facility, built to modern standards, can accommodate 120 children and provides a healthy, nurturing environment for their development. All rooms are fully equipped, and the kindergarten will operate six groups.

The kindergarten also features a playground with various attractions and sports equipment, all set within a beautifully landscaped area.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109531623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search