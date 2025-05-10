Nursery-Kindergarten Inaugurated In Aghdam's Kangarli Village
The President was informed that the facility, built to modern standards, can accommodate 120 children and provides a healthy, nurturing environment for their development. All rooms are fully equipped, and the kindergarten will operate six groups.
The kindergarten also features a playground with various attractions and sports equipment, all set within a beautifully landscaped area.
