Zelensky, Four European Leaders Discuss Peace Efforts With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on peace efforts.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media X , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"After the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer - had a fruitful call with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting already on Monday," emphasized the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to Sybiha, if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way for peace negotiations.

Leaders of France, Germany, Poland, UK urge Russia to agree to unconditional 30-day ceasefire

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv.

Photo: Sybiha/X