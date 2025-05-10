At His Former US University, The New Pope Is Just 'Bob'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Villanova, United States: The idyllic campus of Villanova University is ecstatic since the election of American Robert Prevost to the highest seat of the Catholic Church.

And for good reason.

It is where "Father Bob" studied math decades ago, before climbing the steps of the Vatican.

In the verdant suburb of Philadelphia, locals, professors and students revelled as Cardinal Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday.

Not only is he the first American pope, he is the first from the Augustinian order, whose tenets are central life at Villanova.

Student Amelia Weiss was in her dorm with the door open as others nearby watched for updates from the Vatican.

"All across the floor, I hear people start, like, yelling," the 19-year-old biochemistry major told AFP.

"And everyone was just kind of ecstatic," she said, adding that the math students in particular were "on cloud nine."

Chicago-born Prevost graduated in 1977 from Villanova -- the first American college established around the Augustinian tradition.

"When they called his name and he emerged from that balcony, we were flabbergasted. I mean, it was complete surprise, joy, tears -- people were screaming," said Reverend Robert Hagan, a campus chaplain.

"And to think that, as you say, to us, he's Bob," he added.



The Confessions

At Villanova -- founded in 1842 by Irish Catholics -- the writings of Saint Augustine are required reading for all students, regardless of their field of study.

The 4th century Roman philosopher and theologian, who was born in Africa, inspired the Order of St. Augustine. The university says it seeks to promote "truth, unity and love" on campus.

"We chase a lot of the things in this world that we think are going to satisfy and fulfill us, like the Internet, and power, and ambition, and all the things that get in the way of our ultimate happiness," Hagan said.

History student Will Kelly said he was blown away by the "surreal" election of Leo, and that he loved required reading.

"Even if the text was 1600 years old, there's still a level of relevance to that," Kelly said.

Augustine specialist and assistant professor Jaisy Joseph said she hopes to see Leo XIV -- she also calls him "Bob" -- apply his Villanova experience as pope.

She said that at the university -- and according to Augustinian belief -- people rely on each other in their spiritual journeys.

"We wrestle with truth together, right? Shoulder to shoulder," she told AFP in her office.

Joseph said there is one phrase known to every Villanova student: "become what you are not yet."