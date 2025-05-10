Nagaland Guv Bats For Preserving Naga Heritage, Culture, Customary Practices

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, May 10 (IANS) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Saturday emphasised to protect Naga heritage, culture, tradition and customary practices.

Releasing a book titled 'The Lotha Naga Customary Law, Practices & Attires' authored by P. Pius Lotha at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, the Governor emphasised the importance of cultural rootedness in the face of globalisation.

Noting that tradition is not a relic of the past but the foundation of one's identity, he said such documentation is especially vital for the youth, fostering a sense of pride, belonging and resilience.

In his address, the Governor expressed great delight at being part of the occasion, noting that the book launch was more than a literary event.“It was a tribute to the enduring spirit of the Lotha Naga community and a reaffirmation of the collective duty to preserve indigenous culture,” he said.

The Governor lauded Pius Lotha for his meticulous research, describing the book as a“source of invaluable knowledge” that captures the essence of Lotha traditions, governance, family structures, customary laws and traditional attire.

He highlighted that the work offers not just a historical account, but a living dialogue between the past and the present.

“Our society has long depended on oral narratives. This written effort ensures that our customs and values are not lost to time but preserved for generations,” he remarked.

He noted that the tension between tradition and modernity often stems from a communication gap, and books like this serve as conversation starters, bridging generations and encouraging mutual respect.

“By preserving Lotha Naga heritage, we enrich not just our state but also contribute to the cultural mosaic of the nation,” he added.

The Governor congratulated the author for his perseverance, noting that the book was the result of 14 years of dedicated effort.

He called upon everyone present to be custodians of culture and tradition, asserting that in preserving heritage,“we bequeath to posterity the greatest wealth of all, identity.”

The event was attended by cultural leaders, members of the Lotha community, and government officials. K.N. Mhonthung Lotha, Chairman Kohima Lotha Hoho, chaired the event.