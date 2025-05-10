UAE Women Retire Out Entire Line-Up In Unusual Move, Crush Qatar By 163 Runs In Asia Qualifiers

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, May 10 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) women's cricket team pulled off a rare move during their match against Qatar in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Saturday. After dominating with the bat, the entire UAE line-up retired out to manage time, eventually winning the match by a massive margin of 163 runs.

Batting first, UAE openers Theertha Satish and captain Esha Rohit Oza gave their team a brilliant start. The duo stitched together a 192-run partnership in just 16 overs. Oza smashed 113 off 55 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes, while Satish supported well with a 42-ball 74 that included 11 boundaries.

With rain threats looming and declarations not allowed in T20 Internationals, UAE made a tactical decision. Every batter padded up, walked to the crease, and retired out immediately after arriving. This allowed UAE to complete their innings quickly so they could bowl before weather interruptions affected the game. It was a unique but legal strategy under T20I rules.

The unusual move didn't affect the outcome. UAE's bowlers made light work of Qatar's batting line-up, bundling them out for just 29 runs in 11.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Michelle Botha led the bowling attack with figures of 3 for 11. Katie Thompson took two wickets, while Esha, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, and Vaishnave Mahesh claimed one each.

Esha's all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award. She finished with bowling figures of 1 over, 1 run, and 1 wicket, along with her century.

With this win, the UAE moved to the top of the points table with four points and a strong net run rate of +6.998. They had earlier beaten Malaysia by nine wickets in their opening match. UAE will next face Malaysia again on May 13 at the same venue in Bangkok.

In all, nine teams divided into three groups of three teams each are participating in this leg of the qualifiers. The top three teams from each group will make it to the Super Three stage, with the overall winner making it to the next stage.