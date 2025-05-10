22A ORWELL

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-10 07:15:46
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 22A in Orwell is down to one lane, just north of Cook Rd., due to a motor vehicle accident.


This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.


