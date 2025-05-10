Pakistan Closes Airspace For All Flights Until May 11

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's airspace will remain closed for all types of flights until 1200 pm (0700 GMT) on May 11, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday.

The airspace was initially closed at around 3:15 am on Saturday (GMT 2215 Friday) and was scheduled to reopen by Saturday noon time.

However, the authority extended the closure in a fresh statement issued just before the deadline.



India shuts 32 airports for civilian flights till May 15

Qatar Airways extends flight suspension to Pakistan and India Teen arrested over death of grandparents in central Japan

Read Also

The decision was taken in view of the current security situation, though no specific details were provided in the official announcement.

The suspension affects both domestic and international flights, with airlines advised to make necessary schedule adjustments.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued as needed.

The closure comes amid rising regional tensions between the two neighbouring Asian countries.



