EU Confirms Support To Ceasefire Proposal In Ukraine


2025-05-10 07:07:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 10 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed on Saturday her support for the proposal of a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
In a post on X, von der Leyen stated that the ceasefire must be implemented "without any preconditions" as a first step toward launching "meaningful" peace negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.
She added, "The ball is now in Russiaآ's court."
The EU Commission President confirmed the EU and its allies are ready to maintain maximum pressure on Russia, with the possibility of imposing further "biting" sanctions should the proposed ceasefire be violated.
She stressed that the main objective is to reach a "just and lasting peace for Ukraine," noting that such peace is essential for the security and stability of the entire European continent. (end)
