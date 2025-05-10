PPP's Midnight Coup Leaves South Korea's Democracy On The Brink

MENAFN - Asia Times) Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, South Korea's main conservative party, the People Power Party (PPP), executed what amounts to a quiet procedural coup. In the dead of night, three official notices appeared in rapid succession on the party's bulletin board – each one more consequential than the last.

The first, titled“Announcement of Cancellation of the Selection of the 21st Presidential Candidate of the PPP” abruptly nullified the nomination of Kim Moon-soo. Kim had secured the candidacy through a months-long primary process, earning the support of the party base.

The second,“PPP 21st Presidential Candidate Registration Application Notice,” announced a one-hour window – between 3 am and 4 am on the same day – for new candidates to register.

Applicants were required to submit 32 documents, including a Proof of Criminal Record (No. 15), and an Election Office Establishment Report (No. 24). Many of these items require in-person visits to government offices and time. Given that the offices were closed on Saturday and the notices appeared just hours before the deadline, the only conceivable candidate was someone pre-informed and fully prepared.

The third and final notice,“21st Presidential Election Candidate Registration Notice,” confirmed what many suspected: Han Duk-soo was listed as the sole registered candidate.

