CBI Conducts Countrywide Searches At 38 Locations In Connection With 'Digital Arrest' Scam At Least Five Arrested
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of India (CBI) is conducting nationwide searches in connection with the 'digital arrest' scam.
The searches are underway in at least 38 locations.
Officials said that the searches are spread across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.
At least five, in connection with 'digital arrest' scam, reported PTI.
