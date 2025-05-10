Rajasthan Holds All-Party Meet Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation and review preparedness in border districts.

Held at the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting saw participation from leaders across the political spectrum, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, RLD MLA Subhash Garg, BSP MLA Manoj Nyangli, and representatives from other major parties.

CM Sharma shared details with the leaders of the political parties regarding the state government's preparations and also sought suggestions from them.

A government statement after the meeting stressed the importance of unity and national solidarity. "Entire Rajasthan is firmly united in the current situation at the country's borders. Every citizen of the state has unwavering faith and pride in our armed forces and is determined to contribute in every possible way to the service of the nation," the statement said.

Officials said the discussions focused on coordination mechanisms between the administration and the public in the event of a war-like scenario. The government has already taken several precautionary measures in recent days, including the release of emergency funds for border districts to support rapid response efforts.

In parallel, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph has issued special directives to all police station in-charges via video conferencing.

Key instructions include heightened security in urban areas, monitoring individuals arriving from outside the city, and conducting thorough verification of any suspicious persons.

Immediate legal action has been mandated in cases involving document discrepancies or unverifiable identities.

To expedite investigations, Jaipur Police has set up two dedicated detention centres at undisclosed locations within the city. These centres will facilitate the prompt detention of suspects under investigation.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm yet vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.