Kuwait Info. Min. Stresses Media Coop. With Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Saturday Kuwaiti-Bahraini cooperation is continuing in all domains, especially in media and culture.
The minister made the statement to KUNA while welcoming Bahraini Information Minister Dr. Ramzan Al-Noaimi upon the latter's arrival in Kuwait to attend the Arab Media Forum due on Saturday, and the 28th meeting of GCC information ministers due on Sunday.
"We believe in the significance of coordinating Gulf media efforts in a way that serves our people's interests and strengthens media in supporting development," he said, commending Bahrain's rich media and cultural assets that marks a valuable addition to any joint action.
He added that Bahrain's participation in the 28th meeting of GCC information ministers due in Kuwait on Sunday represents a significant opportunity for promoting Gulf media integration and looking into ways of developing media in a bid to cope with rapid regional and global transformations.
The minister underlined Kuwait's commitment to continuously beefing up media and cultural cooperation with Bahrain in a way that contributes to promoting joint Gulf action and fulfilling the aspirations of GCC leaders and peoples. (end)
