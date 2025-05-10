Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi FM Calls India, Pakistan Counterparts On De-Escalation


2025-05-10 06:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held two phone calls on Saturday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.
During the phone conversations, they discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions and end ongoing military confrontations, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Saudi minister reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to regional security and stability, along with its close and balanced relations with both friendly countries. (end)
kns


MENAFN10052025000071011013ID1109531425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search