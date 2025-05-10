403
Saudi FM Calls India, Pakistan Counterparts On De-Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held two phone calls on Saturday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.
During the phone conversations, they discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions and end ongoing military confrontations, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Saudi minister reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to regional security and stability, along with its close and balanced relations with both friendly countries. (end)
