Teen Arrested Over Death Of Grandparents In Central Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after his grandparents were found dead in their home in central Japan, local media reported.

The 75-year-old man was found dead on Friday along with his 72-year-old wife in the house in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, with their bodies sustaining multiple stab wounds and cuts, Kyodo News reported.

The police said the high school student has admitted to killing his grandfather with a knife. His grandmother's death is still under investigation, the report said.

The boy lived with his grandparents at the main house of the family's property, while his parents live in an annex, according to the police.

The boy's mother called the police around 440 a.m. local time Friday shortly after the teenager said he had found his grandparents dead in their bedroom, the report said.

