General Staff: 196 Combat Clashes On Frontline In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

On May 9, 196 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline, with the majority of attacks concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post detailing the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, May 10, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched 34 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, deploying 69 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out over 4,100 attacks, including 35 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,174 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka, Manukhivka, and Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, along with one UAV control center, three enemy artillery systems, and two other key Russian targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk six times.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched three assaults. The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy advances near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attempted to push forward 17 times, targeting areas near Lypove, Ridkodub, and Yampolivka, as well as advancing toward Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks throughout the day, striking Ukrainian defensive positions near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops engaged in 10 battles with Russian forces near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 65 Russian offensives in multiple areas, including Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, as well as in the direction of Muravka, Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka, and Troitske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 31 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Rivne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopil, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried to advance to the fortifications of Ukrainian troops six times without success.

In the operational zone of Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 Russian assaults. Additionally, the enemy launched 13 airstrikes, deploying 21 guided bombs, and carried out 316 artillery attacks targeting Ukrainian troop positions and settlements. Among these strikes, one involved multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of Russian offensive formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2025, amount to about 964,580 troops, including 1,310 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.