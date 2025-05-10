Iran To Send Ballistic Missile Launchers To Russia Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Iran is expected to deliver in the near future launchers for its short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was reported by Reuters , citing sources, according to Ukrinform.

Last September, the United States reported that Iran had shipped missiles to Russia aboard nine Russia-flagged, sanctioned vessels. However, the missiles were delivered without their launchers.

It is noted that there is no public evidence of Iran transferring other types of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or of the Fath-360 being used by Russian forces.

“The delivery of the Fath-360 launchers - if it occurs - would help support Russia's grinding assault on its neighbor and reaffirm the deepening security ties between Moscow and Tehran,” the publication notes.

According to analysts, the Fath-360, with a range of 120 kilometers, would enable Russian forces to strike Ukrainian frontline positions, military facilities, and populated areas near the Russian border.

Analysts add that the deployment of the Fath-360 would allow Russia to reserve its more advanced missiles, like the Iskander, for longer-range strikes at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including the power grid, straining Ukraine's precious missile defenses.

Reuters notes that Russia's deployment of these missiles could complicate U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to arrange a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as well as to reach a separate agreement with Iran to limit its nuclear program.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, held a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, urging Tehran to stop providing military support to Russia.