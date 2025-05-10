Iran To Send Ballistic Missile Launchers To Russia Reuters
This was reported by Reuters , citing sources, according to Ukrinform.
Last September, the United States reported that Iran had shipped missiles to Russia aboard nine Russia-flagged, sanctioned vessels. However, the missiles were delivered without their launchers.
It is noted that there is no public evidence of Iran transferring other types of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or of the Fath-360 being used by Russian forces.
“The delivery of the Fath-360 launchers - if it occurs - would help support Russia's grinding assault on its neighbor and reaffirm the deepening security ties between Moscow and Tehran,” the publication notes.
According to analysts, the Fath-360, with a range of 120 kilometers, would enable Russian forces to strike Ukrainian frontline positions, military facilities, and populated areas near the Russian border.
Analysts add that the deployment of the Fath-360 would allow Russia to reserve its more advanced missiles, like the Iskander, for longer-range strikes at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including the power grid, straining Ukraine's precious missile defenses.Read also: Russia intends to supply gas to Iran - Ukraine intel
Reuters notes that Russia's deployment of these missiles could complicate U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to arrange a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as well as to reach a separate agreement with Iran to limit its nuclear program.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, held a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, urging Tehran to stop providing military support to Russia.
