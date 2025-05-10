Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Zelensky, First Lady, European Leaders Honor Fallen Warriors In Kyiv

2025-05-10 05:07:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland paid tribute at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv to the warriors who gave their lives for Ukraine's freedom and independence.

As Ukrinform reports, Zelensky announced this on Facebook and shared a video.

“Eternal glory and gratitude to the heroes - those who are no longer with us, but who will forever remain in our hearts. Eternal memory to those who gave their lives defending Ukraine,” the President stated.

Read also: EU officially supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, early on May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Prime Ministers Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom and Donald Tusk of Poland arrived in Kyiv.

