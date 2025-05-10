Armenian Forces Open Fire On Azerbaijani Army Positions Near Chambarak
Azernews reports, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also responded to allegations issued by Armenia's Ministry of Defense, which claimed that Azerbaijani forces had fired in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement and caused damage to a residential building.
“These claims are entirely false and constitute disinformation aimed at misleading the international community and laying the groundwork for further provocations,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated.
The Ministry emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army does not target civilian infrastructure or non-combatants. It clarified that Azerbaijani units only returned fire appropriately in response to the incident from the Chambarak direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment