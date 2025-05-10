Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Opening Of Aghdam Mugham Center

2025-05-10 05:07:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony of the Aghdam Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then watched a concert program dedicated to the occasion.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109531364

