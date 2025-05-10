Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Signs Gas Supply Deal With Syria: Report

2025-05-10 05:07:01
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 10 (NNN-SANA) – Türkiye inked a gas supply deal with Syria, yesterday, agreeing to provide six million cubic metres of natural gas daily for its neighbour country.

The deal was signed in Türkiye between Syria's chief of energy authorities, Mohammed al-Bashir, and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, according to the report.

While the report did not disclose the effective date of the deal, some media said that, Turkish natural gas would be supplied to Syria within the next three months, citing Bayraktar.

The gas will be delivered via a pipeline from the southern Turkish city of Kilis, near the border with Syria, to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Al-Bashir said, the imported gas is expected to increase the hours of daily power supply and improve the overall energy situation in the country.

Syria shares a 900-km border with Türkiye, which maintains close ties with the new Syrian authorities, and was among the first countries to reopen its embassy in Damascus, following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Dec, last year.– NNN-SANA

