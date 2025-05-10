403
UK Police Arrest Fourth Iranian Man As Part Of Counter-Terror Investigation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Metropolitan Police said a fourth 31-year-old Iranian man was detained in north-west London on Friday morning as part of counter-terror investigations under the National Security Act.
Three other men - all from Iran and aged 39, 44 and 55 - were arrested in London on 3 May as part of the investigation.
Police have obtained warrants to hold those three men until 17 May. The investigation is separate to one involving an alleged plot to target the Israeli embassy in London, for which four other Iranian men are still being questioned, while a fifth has been released on bail.
Police said searches were carried out at two addresses in north-west London on Friday, adding that all four men have been detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023, which authorises police to detain those suspected of "foreign power threat activity".
On Tuesday, Home Office minister Dan Jarvis described the two separate investigations as "some of the largest counter-state threats and counter-terrorism actions that we have seen in recent times".
He also confirmed the men were the "first Iranian nationals arrested under the National Security Act".
Iran was the first country to be listed at the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), which aims to protect the UK from malign foreign influence. (end)
