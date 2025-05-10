403
OCA General Assembly Convenes In Kuwait Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is set to host the 45th meeting of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Sunday, drawing heads and officials of national Olympic committees from 45 Asian countries, along with officials of international Olympic committees.
The two-day event features a cultural sports celebration at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, mainly reflecting the unity of Asian athletes. The official general assembly meeting will take place on Monday.
The OCA's Second Vice-President Dr Thani bin Al-Kuwari lauded, in a press statement, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's patronage of, and unlimited support for, Asian Olympic sports, reflecting the fact that the OCA is headquartered in Kuwait.
He added that His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's patronage of this continental sports gathering is a great asset for the OCA, noting that Kuwait's hosting of this event shows the significant status of Kuwaiti and Gulf Olympic sports in Asia, as well as Kuwait's interest in Olympic sports.
He boasted that for the first time current President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and its newly elected President Kirsty Coventry, along with around 400 Asian and world sports figures, will attend the event. (end)
