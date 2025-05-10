Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanese Pres. To Visit Kuwait Sun.


2025-05-10 05:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
mt


MENAFN10052025000071011013ID1109531334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search