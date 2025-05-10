403
Lebanese Pres. To Visit Kuwait Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
