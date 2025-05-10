Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Hovering Over Old Srinagar Airfield Shot Down: Officials

2025-05-10 05:04:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A drone was shot down by the air-defence system at the old airfield in Srinagar on Saturday as the city was rocked by massive blasts, officials said.

Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around noon, they said.

The officials said a drone hovering over the old airfield, also called the“technical” airport, was shot down by the air-defence system.

Further details were awaited, they added.

Two blasts rocked the city around 11:45 am, hours after multiple explosions in the early hours.

Read Also Would Consider De-escalation If India Stops Attack: Pak Foreign Minister India Should Take First Step To De-escalate Tensions With Pak: Mehbooba

