Drone Hovering Over Old Srinagar Airfield Shot Down: Officials

Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around noon, they said.

The officials said a drone hovering over the old airfield, also called the“technical” airport, was shot down by the air-defence system.

Further details were awaited, they added.

Two blasts rocked the city around 11:45 am, hours after multiple explosions in the early hours.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now