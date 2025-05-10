Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LG Sinha Reviews Security Situation In Border Areas

LG Sinha Reviews Security Situation In Border Areas


2025-05-10 05:04:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the border districts that have been badly hit by the cross-border shelling of Pakistani troops.

“Reviewed security situation in the border districts. Anguished by loss of lives due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan,” the LG said in a post from his X handle.

Sinha also expressed grief over the death of a senior administration officer in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district.

“We have lost brave citizens including our ADDC Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

