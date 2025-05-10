LG Sinha Reviews Security Situation In Border Areas

“Reviewed security situation in the border districts. Anguished by loss of lives due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan,” the LG said in a post from his X handle.

Sinha also expressed grief over the death of a senior administration officer in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district.

“We have lost brave citizens including our ADDC Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

