Epic Finale: DEF 2025 Enters Its Final Weekend With Endless Fun And Mega Prizes Worth Over AED 600,000 At Gameexpo

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), GameExpo 2025 is closing out DEF in incredible style with a packed calendar of exciting experiences for all - from free-to-play experiences, brand-new zones and immersive shows to creative cosplay contests and mega prizes worth over AED 600,000 . Whether it's a day out with family, time spent with friends, or simply soaking up the city's electric atmosphere, the final weekend of DEF at GameExpo makes it the perfect time to join the action and create unforgettable memories together. And for those who can't make it in person, catch the excitement live-streamed until 11 May on TikTok LIVE via @DubaiFestivals and @tiktoklive_mena.

Here are the must-visit events and experiences not to miss out...

GameExpo 2025



Date: until 11 May

Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: The wait is over! DEF's eagerly awaited flagship event, GameExpo, once again takes over Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until 11 May, this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. The weekend-long event returns bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before. Friends and families can discover endless free-to-play experiences, non-stop gaming, fresh new activations, next-level entertainment, immersive activities, and exciting prizes. The expansive, reimagined space is spread across eight interactive zones - including the Modesh Retro Zone, Emirates NBD Family Zone, The Amazon Quest: The New IRL Zone brought to you by Amazon, The Main Arena, Gaming District, The Narrows, and two dedicated talabat F&B Zones. Attendees also have a chance to win exciting giveaways of exclusive Modesh merchandise in fun competitions throughout the day, in addition to meeting Modesh as he makes special appearances until 11 May between 6-8PM. Even more cutting-edge gaming experiences are in store from big-name brands, including Red Bull, Bitget X SWEAT, AI Vista Photobooth, Anigma, Antifreeze - Immersionica, Arab Hardware, ASUS ROG, Benefit, du, Dubai Police, Emirates NBD, Geekay, Gillette, Haribo, LG, Nasr Esports Academy, PlayStation, Rove Hotels, PubG Mobile, The Vintage Company, Ultra PC Gamers, Virgin Radio, and more. Tickets are still on sale but selling out fast!

LIVE on TikTok MENA



Date: until 11 May

Location: TikTok @tiktoklive_mena and @DubaiFestivals About: For the first time ever, GameExpo has partnered with TikTok LIVE MENA to livestream all the action directly to fans across the region. Until 11 May, audiences can tune in on @tiktoklive_mena and @DubaiFestivals on TikTok to catch real-time coverage of top tournaments and gameplay highlights across Valorant, Fortnite, Minecraft, Tekken 8, Fall Guys, Chained Together, and FC25. Whether watching from home or on the go, fans won't miss a moment of the excitement.

Bloom World Academy Minecraft Family Challenge



Date: 10 May

Location: GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: A not-to-be-missed highlight at GameExpo is the Bloom World Academy Minecraft Family Challenge on 10 May at 2PM, which invites families of two (one parent and one child) to connect, collaborate, and compete for incredible prizes. Bloom World Academy (BWA) has been making waves in the education sector in Dubai since its opening in 2022. With a reputation for 'doing things differently', the school has introduced several 'firsts' to the UAE, including a later start time of 9AM, a stage-not-age approach and most recently, an accredited AI course within the core curriculum for ages 14+. BWA is excited to be partnering with DEF, bringing an opportunity for youngsters to showcase skills such as coding, resource management, problem solving and teamwork in a fun, family-orientated competition.

The FC25 Dubai Cup



Date: 10 May

Location: GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: The FC25 Dubai Cup, in partnership with PlayStation, is a thrilling GCC-wide EA FC 25 tournament hosted exclusively on PS5 consoles. The competition sees two lucky UAE residents compete alongside six regional finalists to win their share of $10,000 during live finals hosted at GameExpo's Main Stage Arena on 10 May.

True Gamers Tournament



Date: 10 May

Location: GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: Finals of True Gamers Tournament are set to take over the DEF Main Stage with high-stakes action in Valorant and Fortnite. On 10 May at 12:30PM, the spotlight shifts to solo stars in the Fortnite 1v1 Finals, featuring a AED 10,000 prize pool. These thrilling matchups will showcase the skill and strategy of some of the region's most dedicated players, featuring top contenders who advanced through citywide qualifiers hosted across True Gamers branches in Dubai. Visitors can expect to witness intense competition, an electric atmosphere, and unforgettable moments as finalists battle for victory.

Play Beyond



Date: 10 and 11 May

Location: GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: Friends, families, and fans have the ultimate chance to witness high-octane battles between regional and global pros as part of Play Beyond, hosted at GameExpo on 10 and 11 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. The event promises electrifying matchups between top gaming influencers like AboFlah, Sultan Khalifa, Nasr Esports Academy, 6th_kage, Khaled Dego, Sonson, and AWYA. Fans have an incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in intense gameplay and interactive challenges, while ticket holders of the special Pro Gamer Pass can enjoy exclusive meet-and-greets with the Play Beyond stars - making this a truly unforgettable experience. Tickets are still on sale but selling out fast!

Dubai Cosplay Championship 2025



Date: 11 May

Location: GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 About: The final day of GameExpo on 11 May sets the stage for the thrilling Dubai Cosplay Championship, which will see cosplayers of all levels and abilities showcase their creativity for a chance to win prizes worth up to AED 30,000. Kicking off the excitement is the Cosplay Opening Act, where iconic characters are brought to life through jaw-dropping transformations and next-level artistry. The Daily Cosplay Catwalk then opens the runway for all attendees, with no registration required, to show off their stunning looks. Finally, the Cosplay Competition calls the region's top talent to the stage to showcase their elite craftsmanship, performance, and passion in front of a roaring crowd. The region's leading cosplayers will not only judge the competitions but also participate in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, offering fans the chance to connect and learn from their idols.

DEF-Exclusive Offer at Mall of the Emirates



Date: Until 11 May

Location: Mall of the Emirates About: Customers who spend AED 500 or more on electronics will receive 15X SHARE points upon activating the offer. Eligible shoppers also stand a chance to play an interactive game for a chance to win instant prizes.

Citywide Retail Offers Exclusively for DEF



Date: Until 11 May

Location: Citywide About: As DEF 2025 takes over the city, an unbeatable season of mega savings, exclusive retail offers, and limited-time deals is rolling out across Dubai as well. Over 240 top local and global brands across over 2,500 citywide outlets are bringing unbeatable retail promotions, limited-time sales, and mega savings that are too good to miss. From the latest tech and gaming gear to lifestyle, toys, and entertainment, shoppers can unlock special offers at fan-favourite destinations including Sharaf DG, E City, Virgin Megastore, Harman House, Samsung, LEGO, Borders, and many more. Whether stocking up on summer must-haves or hunting for the next big gadget, this is the ultimate shopping power-up - only during DEF 2025.

Rove Hotels Exclusive Offer



Date: Until 12 May

Location: Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina About: GameExpo attendees can enjoy an exclusive 25 per cent discount on stays at Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina. Perfect for those looking to stay close to the action or out-of-town visitors, the offer is valid for bookings made before 8 May for stays between 20 April and 12 May. The discount can be redeemed by entering the code Esports when booking through the Rove Hotels website.

Reaching the GameExpo is convenient and hassle-free. DWTC is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, several RTA bus routes, and taxis. Those choosing to drive can find ample parking throughout DWTC with six convenient paid car parks, two free car parks, as well as onsite valet services. GameExpo visitors can also benefit from an AED 5 discount on parking fees.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.

