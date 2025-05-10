Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes Consul General Of Peru To Discuss Cultural And Knowledge Cooperation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed Her Excellency Katia Mercedes Angeles Vargas, Consul General of the Republic of Peru in Dubai, and her accompanying delegation. This visit aims to strengthen cultural relations and explore opportunities for joint knowledge cooperation.

The meeting witnessed a rich exchange of discussions on the cultural heritage and identity of the peoples of Latin America, particularly the history of Peru. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the future of libraries in the digital age, and the role of technology in reshaping knowledge and access to it.

Vargas praised the UAE's urban and cultural development, which have made it a global destination that embraces diversity. She noted that security, stability, and an environment that promotes culture and knowledge are what distinguish the UAE globally.

Additionally, Al Murr highlighted that prosperity in the UAE is a result of the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which placed humanity at the forefront of its priorities and sought to build a tolerant, diverse, and cohesive society. Al Murr emphasised that the UAE's projects and achievements have contributed to propelling its cultural and intellectual influence.

Al Murr said:“Since its inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has adopted a philosophy based on blending the authenticity of books with the modernity of media. The library is no longer merely a place for reading, but rather, an open space for experimentation, interaction, and reflection. It brings together students, researchers, and readers of all backgrounds, providing them with an integrated knowledge environment that includes state-of-the-art classrooms, advanced facilities, and digital information resources.”

Al Murr added:“Technology has not eliminated the role of books, but rather expanded their horizons. Today, a user can open a gateway to diverse intellectual worlds with a click of a button. Employing technology contributes to spreading awareness, stimulating research, and refining the intellectual taste of younger generations.”

Vargas expressed her country's desire to strengthen its cultural partnership with the UAE. She explained that Peru's climate and natural landscape make it an attractive tourist destination. She also stressed the growing strategic relations between the two countries in the fields of education, industry, trade, and cultural tourism, emphasising the importance of deepening knowledge exchange as a bridge of understanding between peoples.

Furthermore, Al Murr presented Her Excellency Consul Katia Vargas with a book titled“Cinema in Peru”. He also presented her with his latest book,“Madagascar: Coasts and Boats”, which is a visual and literary documentation of a trip that Al Murr took to Madagascar. The book shows the beauty of nature as well as intricate details shown through the lens of a camera.

In turn, Her Excellency the Consul presented Al Murr with an art book published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, showcasing authentic Peruvian art.

At the end of the visit, the two sides took photos to commemorate this influential meeting.