Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Civil Airports Get Security Boost With CISF's Extended Role Amid Rising Tensions

India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Civil Airports Get Security Boost With CISF's Extended Role Amid Rising Tensions


2025-05-10 05:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

In a significant decision to boost security across Indian civil airports, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM) dated May 9, 2025, temporarily extending the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) to provide additional security cover to Cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS): CISF.

(This is a breaking news)

MENAFN10052025007365015876ID1109531308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search