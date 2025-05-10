India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Civil Airports Get Security Boost With CISF's Extended Role Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant decision to boost security across Indian civil airports, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM) dated May 9, 2025, temporarily extending the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) to provide additional security cover to Cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS): CISF.

