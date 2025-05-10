403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Real Extends Gains As USD/BRL Breaks Below Key Support Level
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Real extends gains as USD/BRL breaks below key support. Discover how interest rates boost investor confidence.
The Brazilian currency continued its strengthening trend against the US dollar on May 10, 2025, with the USD/BRL exchange rate opening at 5.6435.
This marks a 0.30% decrease from Friday's close of 5.6550, extending gains after four consecutive sessions of appreciation.
The currency pair now trades near its October 2024 high of 5.62, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Brazilian assets.
The Central Bank of Brazil's recent decision to raise the Selic rate by 50 basis points to 14.75% has significantly boosted the Real's appeal.
This aggressive monetary tightening aims to combat persistent inflation while maintaining one of the world's most attractive real interest rates.
Analysts from major financial institutions point to this substantial interest rate differential as the primary driver behind recent currency strength.
Trade data released yesterday shows Brazil posted an impressive $8.2 billion trade surplus in April.
Industrial output simultaneously rose 3.1% year-on-year, strengthening Brazil's external accounts amid global economic uncertainty.
Brazilian Real Extends Gains as USD/BRL Breaks Below Key Support Level
These robust economic indicators have helped offset lingering concerns about domestic demand, which remains somewhat sluggish.
Technical indicators currently suggest cautious optimism for the Real. The USD/BRL pair trades below its 50-day moving average of 5.68, with the RSI at 42 indicating room for further strengthening.
The currency has broken through key resistance at 5.70 and now tests support at 5.64. Bollinger Bands show decreased volatility compared to last week, suggesting potential consolidation at current levels.
Foreign investors have demonstrated renewed interest in Brazilian assets despite global headwinds.
Capital inflows reached $32.2 billion into Brazilian equity markets in April alone. This significant investment represents a sharp reversal from the record outflows recorded throughout much of 2024.
Cross-currency performance shows mixed results across major pairs. The EUR/BRL stands at 6.3570 (+0.02%), GBP/BRL at 7.5166 (+0.23%), while BRL/JPY decreased to 25.6505 (-0.46%).
These movements reflect the complex interplay between domestic Brazilian factors and broader global market dynamics.
Market projections remain divided on the Real's future trajectory. Trading data forecast the currency will weaken to 5.74 by quarter-end and further depreciate to 6.01 within 12 months.
However, several major banks have recently revised their outlooks to reflect stronger potential for the Brazilian currency.
The easing of global trade tensions has further supported the Real's strength. The recent US-UK trade pact and upcoming US-China negotiations in Switzerland have reduced tariff-related headwinds for Brazilian exporters.
This improved global trade environment particularly benefits Brazil's commodity-focused economy heading into the second half of 2025.
The Brazilian currency continued its strengthening trend against the US dollar on May 10, 2025, with the USD/BRL exchange rate opening at 5.6435.
This marks a 0.30% decrease from Friday's close of 5.6550, extending gains after four consecutive sessions of appreciation.
The currency pair now trades near its October 2024 high of 5.62, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Brazilian assets.
The Central Bank of Brazil's recent decision to raise the Selic rate by 50 basis points to 14.75% has significantly boosted the Real's appeal.
This aggressive monetary tightening aims to combat persistent inflation while maintaining one of the world's most attractive real interest rates.
Analysts from major financial institutions point to this substantial interest rate differential as the primary driver behind recent currency strength.
Trade data released yesterday shows Brazil posted an impressive $8.2 billion trade surplus in April.
Industrial output simultaneously rose 3.1% year-on-year, strengthening Brazil's external accounts amid global economic uncertainty.
Brazilian Real Extends Gains as USD/BRL Breaks Below Key Support Level
These robust economic indicators have helped offset lingering concerns about domestic demand, which remains somewhat sluggish.
Technical indicators currently suggest cautious optimism for the Real. The USD/BRL pair trades below its 50-day moving average of 5.68, with the RSI at 42 indicating room for further strengthening.
The currency has broken through key resistance at 5.70 and now tests support at 5.64. Bollinger Bands show decreased volatility compared to last week, suggesting potential consolidation at current levels.
Foreign investors have demonstrated renewed interest in Brazilian assets despite global headwinds.
Capital inflows reached $32.2 billion into Brazilian equity markets in April alone. This significant investment represents a sharp reversal from the record outflows recorded throughout much of 2024.
Cross-currency performance shows mixed results across major pairs. The EUR/BRL stands at 6.3570 (+0.02%), GBP/BRL at 7.5166 (+0.23%), while BRL/JPY decreased to 25.6505 (-0.46%).
These movements reflect the complex interplay between domestic Brazilian factors and broader global market dynamics.
Market projections remain divided on the Real's future trajectory. Trading data forecast the currency will weaken to 5.74 by quarter-end and further depreciate to 6.01 within 12 months.
However, several major banks have recently revised their outlooks to reflect stronger potential for the Brazilian currency.
The easing of global trade tensions has further supported the Real's strength. The recent US-UK trade pact and upcoming US-China negotiations in Switzerland have reduced tariff-related headwinds for Brazilian exporters.
This improved global trade environment particularly benefits Brazil's commodity-focused economy heading into the second half of 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment