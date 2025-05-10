Vashu, Jackky Bhagnani Not Associated With Film Titled ‘Operation Sindoor’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) After the news of producer Nicky Bhagnani making a film titled“Operation Sindoor” started doing the rounds, an official statement from Puja Entertainment stated that producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani are not associated with the project.

An official statement was shared on the Instagram handle of Puja Entertainment, which read:“We would like to address the recent news reports and social media chatter regarding a film titled 'Operation Sindoor'. Mr Vashu Bhagnani & Mr Jackky Bhagnani are not associated with this project in any capacity, whatsoever.”

The statement also mentioned that they stand firmly with the Indian Armed Forces during this sensitive time”

“Our hearts and minds stand firmly with the Indian Armed Forces during this sensitive time. We are praying for each and every one of our soldiers fighting to keep India safe. Jai Hind Puja Films,” it read.

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in collaboration with The Content Engineer, officially announced a new film titled Operation Sindoor along with a poster featuring an image of a female soldier. She is shown in uniform, holding a rifle, while applying sindoor.

The background has tanks, barbed wire and fighter jets flying overhead, reinforcing themes of bravery, sacrifice and nationalism.

The film was announced amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) - in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan deployed between 300 and 400 drones, identified preliminarily as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, on the night of May 8 and May 9. Many were intercepted using a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare systems, including the Barak-8 and S-400 Triumph missile defence platforms, Akash SAMs, and indigenous anti-drone technologies.

Among the locations targeted were Srinagar airport, the Awantipora airbase, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer.