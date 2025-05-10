Qatar Inaugurates Pavilion At Venice Biennale Of Architecture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Venice: Chairperson of Qatar Museums Board of Trustees HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani inaugurated the State of Qatar's pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition (La Biennale di Venezia) in the historic Giardini della Biennale in Venice, Italy.

In her speech at the event, Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasized that this participation marks the beginning of a new cultural journey, reflecting Qatar's presence in spirit and stone, noting that the pavilion demonstrates Qatar's commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and promoting cultural exchange.

Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari and Qatar's Sheikha al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in the Venice Architecture Biennale. (Photo by Patrick Baz / Qatar Pavillon / AFP)

She added that Qatar's pavilion, which features an art installation by Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari, embodies values of inclusivity and belonging and aligns with this year's theme "My home is your home."

Sheikha Al Mayassa said that Qatar's participation goes beyond architectural construction, presenting a powerful cultural message that amplifies the voice of the region and showcases its heritage with confidence.

She highlighted that Venice, historically a bridge between East and West, serves as an ideal platform for conveying this message, adding that Qatar will soon join other nations in Giardini, where architecture becomes diplomacy and beauty speaks for peace.

Sheikha Al Mayassa pointed out that Qatar's pavilion, designed by talented architect Lina Qattouf, symbolizes hospitality and resilience, reflecting shared aspirations.

She affirmed that culture is the foundation of the pavilion's design, with kindness as its language, making it not just an architectural structure, but a space for dialogue, wonder, and global engagement in conversations that inspire peace and cultural exchange.

Qatar's new pavilion is centrally located within the Biennale gardens, near the renowned Book Pavilion, adding a distinctive presence to the prestigious historical gardens that have showcased leading cultural and artistic creations for over fifty years.