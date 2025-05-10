Automate 2025: Your Guide To North America's Leading Automation Show

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Automate 2025: North America's biggest industrial automation event

May 10, 2025 by David Edwards

Automate 2025 – which starts Monday – is North America's largest robotics and automation event, a key meeting point for professionals in this rapidly evolving field.

Since its beginnings in 1976 as the first“Robots Show”, it has grown and adapted, becoming Automate in 2011 after merging with other industry events. Recognizing the increasing importance of automation, Automate became an annual standalone event in 2022.

The goal of Automate 2025 is to showcase the latest advancements across various industries. The event features an extensive exhibition with over 800 exhibitors presenting their newest robotics and automation technologies.

A comprehensive conference offers educational opportunities and insights from industry leaders. Training and Certifications in vision and motion control are also available. Numerous Networking events, including an opening party and the Engelberger Awards, foster collaboration.

Attendees can experience technology firsthand through Demos and Discussions, such as AMR demonstrations and the Startup Challenge. Automate 2025 also actively involves Students and Educators with dedicated programs and a hiring pavilion.

Examples of exhibitor categories and representative companies

Automate 2025 will be held from May 12th to 15th, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's history as the“Motor City” highlights the automotive industry's significant role in automation. This location provides a relevant backdrop for showcasing cutting-edge automation solutions.

Key trends and topics at Automate 2025 are expected to include modular robotics for adaptable systems, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency and address workforce challenges, and energy-efficient automation. The conference will offer practical knowledge from industry experts.

The Startup Challenge will highlight emerging talent and innovative ideas in areas like safety and AI. Overall, the focus will be on robotics, AI, machine learning, automation software, and related technologies.

Several overarching trends will be prominent at Automate 2025. The demand for flexible automation is increasing, driving the adoption of modular robotics and AI-powered integration.

Addressing workforce shortages, companies are turning to industrial AI and advanced automation, including AI-powered Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). Real-time digital twins are becoming crucial for process optimization and predictive maintenance.

Accelerated automation implementation is a priority, with pre-engineered and plug-and-play solutions gaining popularity. Human-robot collaboration is becoming more sophisticated. Integrated data platforms and advancements in vision technology with AI are improving quality control.

Augmented Reality (AR) is emerging as a tool for support in automated environments. Safety and cybersecurity in automation are also key concerns. Looking ahead, small-scale deployments of humanoid robots and embodied AI might be seen.

The integration of agentic AI, ecosystem automation, responsible AI governance, proactive optimization through process intelligence, low- and no-code automation platforms, and ethical automation are also anticipated trends.

The Automate 2025 exhibition will feature over 800 companies showcasing a wide range of automation solutions. Exhibitors will include specialists in robotics, industrial automation, AI, vision systems, control systems, software, system integrators, and component suppliers.

System integrators play a vital role in helping businesses implement automation. Some exhibitors will also be actively hiring.

Keynote speakers

These keynotes will cover topics such as building a winning culture, the impact of Physical AI on industrial autonomy, the transformation of American manufacturing, and the reality versus hype of advanced robotics.

Automate 2025 will also feature networking events. The Automate Networking Party will celebrate the show's opening. The Joseph F. Engelberger Awards Dinner and Ceremony will honor leaders in robotics.

The Global Business Opportunities for Automation International Trade Reception will focus on connections with India and Mexico. The Latin America Business Networking Reception will explore the Latin American automation market.

Automate is a significant industrial automation trade show due to its comprehensive nature and focus. It brings together a wide range of technologies and experts, offering a platform for learning and discovery.

With a large and diverse display of solutions, it caters to various automation needs. Its long history and annual format highlight its continued importance.

Automate balances practical knowledge with insights into future trends. The combination of exhibition, conference, and networking provides a holistic experience. The global participation underscores its significance.

Compared to other major shows like Hannover Messe and IMTS, Automate is often considered the premier controls-focused show in North America.

While IMTS has a broader manufacturing scope and Hannover Messe has a strong international presence, Automate provides a more concentrated annual event specifically for industrial automation and robotics in the US.

News articles about Automate 2025 highlight trends like easy deployment, intelligent automation, and collaborative robotics. Companies like OnRobot are emphasizing simplified integration. Raymond will showcase advancements in intelligent intralogistics.

Kassow Robots will present advanced cobot applications . IoT for assembly and inventory management will be featured by Bossard. Next-generation robot-based 3D inspection technologies from Photoneo and senswork will be on display.

Universal Robots and MiR will jointly showcase AI-powered automation solutions. ForwardX Robotics will present their latest AMR solutions. Keynote speakers from NVIDIA, Schneider Electric, and Teradyne Robotics will offer insights into the future of the industry.

Innovations in industrial networking, ERP systems, advanced illumination, motor technologies, software licensing, and material handling will also be presented. Arduino will showcase smart maintenance and learning solutions. Canon will exhibit its latest innovations in manufacturing and vision solutions .

ABB – Showcase of expanded AI-powered autonomous mobile robot range and full-scale OmniCore controller .

Universal Robots/MiR/Teradyne Robotics – Debut of new AI-powered automation solutions across integrated industry workflows.

Taiwan Excellence – Promotion of 15 advanced technology brands .

Fanuc – Showcase of cutting-edge robotics and automation solutions.

ForwardX Robotics – Presentation of the latest AMR solutions.

Sonair – Debut of the world's first safe 3D ultrasonic sensor for autonomous robots.

OnRobot – Highlighting the ease of automation deployment with the D:PLOY platform.

Raymond – Showcasing advancements in intelligent automation , including automated stackers and autonomous mobile robots.

Kassow Robots – Displaying advanced collaborative robotics applications. Metaphase Lighting Technologies – Featuring the RBL LED bar light for machine vision applications.

Evolution of industry

Automate 2025 is a significant event for the industrial automation sector. Its extensive scale, wide-ranging scope, and focus on the newest technologies and trends make it essential for anyone involved in or interested in the future of automation.

The emphasis on AI, robotics, flexible automation, and workforce solutions, along with a strong lineup of exhibitors and insightful sessions, provides valuable knowledge and connections.

The return to Detroit, a historical center of manufacturing, further emphasizes the event's importance. Automate 2025 is a key platform for understanding the rapid evolution and impact of automation across industries.