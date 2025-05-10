ACI's Industry Exports At JD2.267B In 1St Third 2025-Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s exports have maintained a "steady" growth rate since the beginning of 2025, confirming the Jordanian industry's capability to adapt to challenges and overcome difficulties, relying on its "quality and competitiveness" in export markets.The ACI's exports during the January-April period of this year achieved a 14.8%increase, breaking the JD2 billion barrier, compared to the same period last year.According to statistical data obtained by "Petra," ACI's exports stood at JD2.267 billion during the first third of this year, compared to JD1.973 billion last year.Most industrial sectors recorded an increase in their exports during the first third of 2025, with the exception of the wood and furniture industries, medical supplies, and packaging industries, which went down by 14.7%, 6.4%, and 5.2%, respectively.Conversely, exports from the other seven sub-industrial sectors increased at varying rates, with the highest increase was in the construction industries sector, which surged by 105.2%, and the lowest was the plastics and rubber sector, which grew by 1.6%.India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for over half of the ACI's exports during the first third of this year, recording a value of JD1.284 billion.Statistical data showed that the Chamber's exports to India increased by 19.9% during the first third of the year, reaching JD307 million, compared to JD256 million during the same period last year.The ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia rose by 4.7% to JD274 million, compared to JD261 million during the same period last year.Based on the statistical figures, ACI's industrial exports to Iraq grew by 4% during the first third of 2025, rising to JD303 million, compared to JD291 million during the same period last year.Meanwhile, ACI's exports to the United States declined by 4.1% during the first third of the current year, falling to JD400 million, compared to JD417 million during the same period last year, but topped the Chamber's importers.Statistical data showed ACI's exports to Syria grew by 346.5% during the first third of this year, reaching JD94 million, compared to JD21 against the same period last year.