Pakistan Launches Counter-Offensive Against India

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan launched a counter-offensive against India early Saturday, blaming the neighbour for striking three of its military bases with missiles.

The retaliatory attacks began soon after India fired surface-to-air missiles from fighter jets at Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) air bases.

But all assets of the air force remained safe, said Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the director-general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He claimed Pakistani air defences intercepted most the missiles.

Following the missile attack, the Pakistani forces initiated Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, targeting Indian army infrastructure and bases.

Pakistan hit the Pathankot military air field, the Brah Mos missile storage facility in the Indian state of Punjab and the Udhampur air force base in the Indian-controlled zone of Kashmir.

He alleged India planned to push the region into havoc.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Command Authority, a powerful body that oversees decisions on its nuclear arsenal.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said websites of India's Crime Research Investigation Agency, the Mahanagar Telecommunication Company, the Bharat Earth Movers Limited, All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Unique Identification Authority were hacked.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, meanwhile, told Geo News Pakistan had been left with no option but to retaliate. India showed no sincerity in response to the diplomatic efforts made by friendly countries.”

The attack also affected the websites of the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Corporation Limited (MTCL), and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

The website of the All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association was also breached, with hackers reportedly erasing its entire content.

India's Ministry of Defence said:“The Indian armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert and all aerial threats are being tracked using counter-drone systems.”

The Indian army blamed Pakistan for escalation with drones and other munitions continues along our western borders. Multiple hostile drones had been spotted over the Punjab city of Amritsar, which were instantly engaged and destroyed, it added.

