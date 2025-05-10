G7 Calls Direct Talks Between Delhi, Islamabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Group of Seven (G7) countries have urged India and Pakistan to initiate direct dialogue to end the war and exercise restraint, Reuters reported on Saturday.

World powers have raised the alarm over the latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry.

India hit Pakistan with air strikes and missiles on Wednesday and since then both countries have been clashing daily. Dozens have been killed so far.

Among the G7 powers, the US has held regular talks with both India and Pakistan in recent days and urged them to de-escalate.

In a statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, Britain and the European Union said they“strongly condemn” an April 22 militant attack in which 26 people were killed in India-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan, which denied the accusation and called for a neutral investigation into the assault on tourists in Pahalgam.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome,” the G7 statement said.

After a call on Friday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, the US State Department said Rubio offered assistance“in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

Rubio has also held regular calls with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar since the end of April.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week the rising tensions were a shame. US Vice President JD Vance said a war between the two countries would be“none of our business.”

