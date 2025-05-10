FAIRTRADE In Action: Champion Baristas Visit Coffee Farms In Honduras

The group included fifth-generation family member Christina Meinl and Barista Cup winners Raffy Vajio (UAE, overall winner), Vladimir Chzou (Moldova, Espresso winner), Luca Riccardi (Italy, Cappuccino winner), and Mario Benetseder (Austria, Signature Drink winner).

Arriving at peak harvest in January, coffee trees were laden with bright red cherries. The visit provided insights into the social and environmental challenges shaping the industry amid record-high prices. In honor of World Fairtrade Day 2025, Julius Meinl shares key insights on Fairtrade coffee:

"Picking the product that I work with every day straight from the tree, seeing each processing stage, and meeting the people behind it-this completely changed my view of coffee." – Mario Benetseder

Connecting the Supply Chain: The Fairtrade Impact

Hartwig Kirner, CEO of FAIRTRADE Austria, highlighted the significance of such visits:

"This trip connects two ends of the coffee supply chain-producers and baristas. It fosters direct knowledge-sharing, deepens understanding of the challenges farmers face, and underscores the importance of Fairtrade's mission in securing a sustainable coffee future."

Fairtrade ensures farmers receive a stable minimum price and an additional Fairtrade Premium, which cooperatives reinvest to improve their communities, infrastructure, and sustainability projects.

Challenging Times, Bold Solutions

The baristas visited COPRACNIL and COCAMOL, cooperatives dedicated to supporting producers to improve coffee quality, yields, and community well-being. Focus areas include rust-resistant coffee varieties, agroforestry, and diversified incomes-critical for keeping coffee farming viable and a stable career for the next generation.

The group visited Instituto Copan Galel in Copán, a school offering a three-year Agroforestry Baccalaureate focused on Technical Development and Innovation, funded by COPRACNIL's Fairtrade Premium. The daughter of COPRACNIL's president is enrolled, eager to combine higher education with ambitions to run her family's farm.

Investing in Coffee's Future

Launched in 2023, The Originals Bio Fairtrade range has become a cornerstone for B2B customers, meeting the rising demand for double-certified coffee-making it Julius Meinl's most successful B2B launch. The trip underscored the importance of strong partnerships between producers, roasters, and customers for Fairtrade's success.

Speaking on Fairtrade's impact, Jimmin Soriano, former COCAMOL president, shared:

"If it weren't for Fairtrade and organic certification, I wouldn't still be producing coffee. We are always looking for better markets and better opportunities for our families because being a coffee producer is very hard. But in the end, when we find buyers like you, it motivates us to continue producing and selling our coffee."

As the coffee industry faces an uncertain future, investments at the farm level-like those enabled by Fairtrade-are more crucial than ever. By strengthening connections between baristas and farmers, initiatives like this help build a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving coffee sector.

Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

