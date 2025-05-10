Indigo To Launch Direct Flights From Fujairah To Mumbai And Kannur

Dhaka: IndiGo, India's leading budget airline, is set to expand its footprint in the United Arab Emirates with the launch of new daily direct flights to Fujairah from Mumbai and Kannur, starting May 15.

Fujairah will become IndiGo's fifth destination in the UAE and its 41st international route, underlining the carrier's growing presence in the Middle East.

The new connections are expected to boost regional connectivity and cater to increasing demand for travel between India and the UAE.

This latest expansion reflects IndiGo's ongoing strategy to strengthen its international network and enhance travel options for its passengers.

The new routes will offer daily direct flights, catering to the increasing demand for travel between India and the eastern coast of the UAE, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo will also provide dedicated bus services to and from Dubai and Sharjah passengers. This strategic move complements the airline's existing services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, providing travellers with a wider range of options to access various parts of the UAE.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said,“As our 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE (we already fly to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah), these new flights will further enhance regional connectivity.”



