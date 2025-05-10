Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Bomb Threat

Dhaka: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a bomb threat was issued to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The threat was delivered through an email, allegedly sent by a Pakistan-based sleeper cell, warning that a blast could be triggered at any moment.

According to local news reports, officials carried out extensive inspections throughout the airport premises, including the terminal and surrounding areas, as part of standard security protocol. However, it was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport remains on high alert as officials continue investigating origin of the email. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at four key locations including Secunderabad, Golconda, Nacharam, and Kanchanbagh near the DRDO facility.

Passengers are advised to stay informed and cooperate with security personnel.

Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

In view of the security measures, the Hyderabad airport issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive early.

Meanwhile, around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed.

