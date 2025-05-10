Emirates Literature Foundation Unveils 2025'S Most Inspiring School Librarians

106 School Librarians Nominated Across All 7 Emirates for Outstanding Contributions to Education

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 9 May 2025: This morning, the Emirates Literature Foundation honoured the nation's most innovative librarians at the School Librarians of the Year Award 2025, with winners receiving their awards from HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in a ceremony at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

This year's 106 nominations – a milestone number, representing all seven Emirates – included 26 public school and 80 private school candidates, highlighting the sustained recognition of librarians' vital role in shaping young minds.

The Ceremony also marked the official launch of the Association of School Librarians under the Community Development Authority, a landmark initiative to support the community of professionals and share and establish best practices across UAE school librarians.

'Supporting school librarians is a strategic investment in the intellectual and cultural development of our nation. As Chairman of the Emirates Literature Foundation, I am proud to see initiatives like the School Librarian of the Year Awards and the Reading for Pleasure Conference shaping a generation that values knowledge, creativity, and community. These educators are essential to building a future rooted in literacy and lifelong learning.' His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Emirates Literature Foundation's board of trustees, said.

'Today's winners represent the leaders of educational transformation. They've reimagined libraries as dynamic learning hubs-blending education, technology, and community building. Their work aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for a future-ready generation. As we mark the 9th year of the School Librarian of the Year Awards, we celebrate not only the individual achievements of librarians but the strong, supportive community we've built over the past decade. This year's ceremony, held as part of the Reading for Pleasure Conference, reinforces our commitment to deepening the national conversation around the importance of reading for pleasure and its role in shaping lifelong learners,' said Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing. 'We particularly thank The Executive Council of Dubai for their foresight in supporting these educators. Through the launch of the new Association of School Librarians, we ensure that such transformative efforts become the norm, not the exception.'

The Awards were presented by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum personally honouring the winners in his capacity as the Chairman of the Emirates Literature Foundation's Board of Trustees. The Ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General, The Executive Council of Dubai; HE Dr. Amir Ahmad Sharif; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali; and directors from the Ministry of Education, and principals from top public and private schools, reflecting the wide-ranging support for the school library sector.

2025 Award Winners

SLOY AWARD:



Public: Azza Mohamed, Qatr Alnada School, Abu Dhabi Private: Marina Koniotou, Amity International School, Abu Dhabi

Best Use of Resources



Public: Moza Al Hassani, Atekah Bint Zaid School – Cycle 1, Sharjah Private: Mathilde Serhan Dupont, Lyce Fraais International de Duba (AFLEC), Dubai

Best in Innovation:



Public: Aisha Al Ahbabi, AlQemma School, Abu Dhabi Private: Louise MacLeod, GEMS International School, Dubai

Best in Community Involvement:



Public: Kholoud Al Kaabi, Al Ataa School, Abu Dhabi Private: Lakmee Senadheera, Al Ain British Academy, Abu Dhabi

​This year's ceremony formed part of the second edition of the Reading for Pleasure Conference, an initiative dedicated to embedding a lifelong love of reading in the nation's education system. Bringing together educators, authors, policymakers, and literacy advocates, the conference provided a platform to share best practices, explore research-driven strategies, and celebrate the transformational power of libraries in student development. Together, the conference and Awards highlighted a growing movement to place reading for pleasure at the heart of the UAE's educational future.

The School Librarian of the Year Award was established in 2017 by the Emirates Literature Foundation in partnership with The Executive Council of Dubai. The Award honours outstanding school librarians in the UAE's public and private schools who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to promoting reading for pleasure and enhancing academic and literacy standards among students. Since its inception, School Librarian of the Year Award has recognized numerous librarians for their innovative approaches to fostering a love of reading and learning within their school communities. The Award Ceremony is held annually, celebrating the critical role of school librarians in shaping the educational landscape of the UAE.