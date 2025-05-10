403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Meet Resettled Residents Of Kengerli Village In Aghdam And Presented House Keys
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the residents who have been resettled in Kengerli village of the Aghdam district and presented them with the keys to their new homes, Azernews reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment