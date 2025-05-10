Leaders Of France, Germany, UK And Poland Arrive In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

That's according to dpa , Ukrinform reports.

The European leaders were welcomed by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

This is the first joint visit of Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk to Ukraine.

Thee leaders are set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to reaffirm their countries' continued backing in light of Russia's ongoing war.



















































































Later in the day, members of the "coalition of the willing" will gather to coordinate efforts in backing a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

During the visit to Kyiv, the European leaders are also due to commemorate the victims of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Phot credit: Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/dpa