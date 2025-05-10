China Urges Restraint, US Offers Mediation As Pakistan's Operation Bunyān Al-Marsoos Targets Indian Military Sites

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As tensions between Pakistan and India escalate following Islamabad's launch of Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos, key global players-China and the United States-have stepped in, urging both nuclear-armed neighbors to exercise restraint and return to the path of diplomacy.

Reacting to Pakistan's powerful retaliatory strikes on Indian military installations, China expressed "deep concern" over the unfolding crisis in South Asia. In a strongly worded statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Beijing is closely monitoring the situation and called on both Pakistan and India to resolve their dispute through political and peaceful means.

“Both sides must avoid any actions that could further aggravate tensions. This is not only in the fundamental interest of India and Pakistan but also vital for regional peace and stability,” the statement read. China reiterated that it stands ready to play a constructive role in de-escalating the crisis, a sentiment echoed by the broader international community.

US Urges Calm, Offers Mediation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate telephonic conversations with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership, offering Washington's support in defusing tensions. According to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasized the need for calm and restraint and offered to facilitate constructive dialogue between the two countries to prevent further escalation.

Rubio personally called Army Chief General Asim Munir and Foreign Minister & Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation. In response, Dar made it clear that "the ball is in India's court", stating Pakistan has responded only to unprovoked aggression and warned that if India chooses to escalate,“Pakistan will not hold back.”

Diplomatic sources revealed that Dar firmly conveyed Pakistan's position: if India persists, future retaliatory strikes will expand to include high-value targets and key economic centers in addition to military installations. The two leaders also agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days.

Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs was launched by Pakistan in the early hours following continued Indian aggression on the night of May 6–7, targeting bases involved in attacks on Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Security officials confirm that the operation has damaged several Indian military installations, a fact acknowledged by Indian authorities as well.

As the specter of wider conflict looms, global diplomatic efforts are intensifying to prevent a catastrophic fallout in one of the world's most volatile regions.