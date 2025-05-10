403
Indolift Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary With Global Customer Appreciation Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, May 10, 2025 - Indolift, a global leader in lifting and material handling equipment, proudly announces its 15-year anniversary, marking a decade and a half of engineering innovation, quality manufacturing, and exceptional customer service. To celebrate this significant milestone, the company is launching a Global Customer Appreciation Campaign to thank its partners and clients across the world who have been part of its journey since its founding in 2010.
From Humble Beginnings to Global Reach
Founded in 2010, Indolift began with a vision to provide dependable lifting equipment tailored to the needs of Indian industries. Starting with manual chain pulley blocks, the company steadily diversified its product portfolio, integrating advanced manufacturing practices and R&D-driven development. Today, Indolift's offerings span a wide range of industrial lifting solutions-from wire rope hoists and webbing slings to heavy-duty lifting assemblies and smart lifting technologies.
Over the years, Indolift has grown into a trusted global brand, serving customers in more than 20 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Its solutions are now a critical part of operations in industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining, logistics, energy, and manufacturing.
“Fifteen years in business is more than a milestone-it's a reflection of resilience, innovation, and the strong relationships we've built with our customers,” said Jyoti Kaushka, CEO of Indolift.“We owe our growth and global success to the trust of our partners and clients, and this campaign is a heartfelt thank you.”
Global Customer Appreciation Campaign
As part of its 15-year celebration, Indolift is rolling out a multi-faceted global campaign designed to engage with and reward its loyal customer base:
- Special Anniversary Discounts: Exclusive pricing and offers will be available for long-standing clients and first-time buyers on key product lines.
- Customer Impact Stories: Highlighting how Indolift equipment has enabled success in major projects across infrastructure, heavy industry, and logistics sectors.
- Virtual Appreciation Events: A series of interactive sessions where customers can engage with Indolift leaders, engineers, and service teams.
- Limited-Edition 15-Year Merchandise: Giveaways and commemorative gifts for distributors and clients worldwide.
- Publication of“15 Years of Lifting Excellence”, a digital and print catalog documenting the company's history, innovations, and global expansion.
Pioneering the Future of Lifting
Looking ahead, Indolift is focused on developing next-generation lifting technologies. With ongoing investments in IoT-enabled hoisting systems, smart load monitoring, and eco-friendly materials, the company aims to lead the shift toward more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable industrial operations.
Additionally, Indolift is committed to upskilling the workforce, strengthening global partnerships, and expanding its international footprint through strategic collaborations and export-focused initiatives.
“As we celebrate our past, we're equally excited about our future. The lifting industry is evolving, and we are evolving with it-smarter products, greener processes, and stronger customer engagement,” added Jyoti Kaushka.
About Indolift
Indolift is a premier manufacturer of lifting and material handling equipment. Since 2010, the company has been delivering reliable and customized lifting solutions to clients across a wide range of industries. Known for its focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Indolift has earned a reputation as a trusted global partner in industrial lifting.
For more information or to participate in the 15-Year Celebration Campaign, visit:
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: ...
Website:
