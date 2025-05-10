403
Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Operation After Indian Strikes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 10 (KUNA) -- Pakistan has targeted key Indian military installations in a "befitting response" as part of its retaliatory operation "Bunyan-un-Marsoos", said Pakistanآ's federal government on Saturday.
In a statement it said, "These actions are being carried out in response to Indiaآ's initial attack, which was an assault on our homeland, people and sovereignty."
The statement by the federal government comes hours after Indian forces attempted to target three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases through air-to-surface missiles.
Pakistan military confirmed that three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases including Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot were targeted by Indian missiles, but all air force assets remained safe and unharmed. (end)


