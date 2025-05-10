403
U.S. Pres. Signs Executive Order For Self-Deportation Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 10 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has inked an executive order encouraging illegal immigrants to leave the U.S. willingly.
"Today, I signed an executive order to launch the first ever self-deportation program for illegal aliens. We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America," Trump said in a video posted by the White House late Friday.
"Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country. We have also launched a phone app called C, B P home. That's C, B P home, where illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country, as long as it's not here, you can go anywhere you want," he said.
"We're also adding a very important exit bonus for illegals to further incentivize their self-deportation. This deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars," he added.
Attacking former president Joe Biden, Trump said what he did to this country can never be explained, will never ever be accepted.
He went on saying, "Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars. However, if illegal aliens choose to remain in America, they're remaining illegally, and they will face severe consequences."
Trump warned that illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration and sudden deportation. (end)
