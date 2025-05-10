Saudi Arabia Announces Umrah Season Calendar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the Umrah season calendar for the year 1447 AH (2025-2026) as part of its preparations to serve international pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque arriving with Umrah visas.

The calendar outlines key dates, including visa issuance, service agreement deadlines, and the final entry and exit dates for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

According to the announcement, international visitors holding an Umrah visa will be permitted to begin performing Umrah starting June 11, 2025, (15 Dhul-Hijjah), with visa issuance starting a day earlier, on June 10, 2025.

It added that all service agreements between Umrah companies and foreign agencies must be finalised by May 27, 2025.



There are deadlines set for various milestones including the final date of issuing Umrah visas is March 20, 2026 (1 Shawwal 1447). The final date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom is April 3, 2026 (15 Shawwal 1447) and all pilgrims must depart the country by April 18, 2026 (1 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447).

The timeline is part of the ministry's broader effort to ensure smooth and well-organised Umrah season.