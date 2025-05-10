Cricket's India Premier League Suspended For One Week Over India-Pakistan Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delh: The Indian Premier League, the richest tournament in cricket, was suspended for one week on Friday because of the conflict between New Delhi and Pakistan.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course," Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), said in a statement.

"While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity and security of our country," the statement added.

Officials paused the T20 competition after a match Thursday was abandoned in Dharamsala, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the northern city of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.

On a third day of exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbours on Friday, India said it repulsed a wave of Pakistani drone and artillery attacks overnight.

Officials in Pakistan reported more civilian deaths.

Pakistan cricket has moved the remaining matches in its own T20 league to the United Arab Emirates because of player safety.

Thursday's match in the IPL between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly called off after 10.1 overs due to an apparent floodlight failure in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

The stadium was swiftly evacuated and players whisked out of the ground in the team bus, according to media reports.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen signalling to fans to leave the stadium.

World stars

The 10-team IPL, which features cricket stars from around the world, started on March 22.

Lucknow Super Giants had been scheduled to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

There are 12 games left in the group stage, which should have been followed by the playoffs, scheduled to be played in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans lead the table followed by Bengaluru with both teams on 16 points after 11 matches.

The final was set for May 25 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and typically attracts a vast global television audience.

Among the overseas stars are Australians Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh, while former skipper Ricky Ponting coaches Punjab.

Some Australian players based in India could fly home as soon as Saturday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday before the suspension news: "We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India... and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region."

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three full-scale wars over Kashmir, a disputed territory that both claim in full but administer separate portions of since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

New Delhi launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in retaliation for a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-run Kashmir two weeks ago that India blames on Pakistan.

Islamabad has denied any involvement.

More than 50 people have been killed on both sides of the border since Wednesday, in the worst violence in decades between the South Asian neighbours.